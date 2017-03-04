UPDATE | Suspect turns himself in after 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run on Preston Highway

One of the victims was 14 years old.

One of the victims was 14 years old.

UPDATE: Police release identities of three victims murdered in Washington County, Indiana

UPDATE: Police release identities of three victims murdered in Washington County, Indiana

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

3611 Glenview Avenue (from 2014 real estate listing, used with permission of listing agent Kenneth Jones)

3611 Glenview Avenue (from 2014 real estate listing, used with permission of listing agent Kenneth Jones)

Kindred Healthcare sells its CFO's former home at $250,000 loss

Kindred Healthcare sells its CFO's former home at $250,000 loss

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

Kentucky State Police have released new info about a police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout resulting in the death of the suspect.

Kentucky State Police have released new info about a police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout resulting in the death of the suspect.

UPDATE: Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown

UPDATE: Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown

An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.

Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.

Kentucky Kingdom turns away several people scammed with bogus tickets

Kentucky Kingdom turns away several people scammed with bogus tickets

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

CRAWFORD | More than a rivalry: Louisville, Kentucky set to make Bluegrass baseball history

CRAWFORD | More than a rivalry: Louisville, Kentucky set to make Bluegrass baseball history

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

Louisville food distributor recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef

Louisville food distributor recalls more than 22,000 pounds of beef

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a hit-and-run on Preston Highway in Bullitt County Saturday night.

Officials tell WDRB officers responded at 7:08 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Market Place Drive and Preston Highway in Hillview.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the driver had fled.

19-year-old Robert Pace was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect's vehicle was located a few miles away, but he had fled.

On Sunday, the Hillview Police Department arrested the suspect.

38-year-old Bradley Troy Cannon of Louisville turned himself into police.

According to a post on HPD's Facebook page, Cannon met officers in Shepherdsville where he was arrested without incident.

He was interviewed by investigators and is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment, failure to render aid and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Cannon also had a warrant out for his arrest on drug charges.

We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.