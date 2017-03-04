Elizabethtown community recalls snow storm two years ago that stranded I-65 drivers

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 4:57 p.m. Sunday.

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

LMPD investigating after two men found shot to death in Lyndon apartment

Strong storms rolled through Louisville on Monday night, and the Highlands may have been hit the hardest.

Strong storms rolled through Louisville on Monday night, and the Highlands may have been hit the hardest.

Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.

Police say a man wanted in connection with a triple homicide in Washington County, Indiana is dead.

Officials have not released the suspect's name.

Officials have not released the suspect's name.

UPDATE | Suspect who led police on chase shot and killed by KSP troopers in Bardstown

UPDATE | Suspect who led police on chase shot and killed by KSP troopers in Bardstown

Born with a rare condition that left his hands, feet and head deformed, Aiden Skees has always dealt with stares and whispers.

Born with a rare condition that left his hands, feet and head deformed, Aiden Skees has always dealt with stares and whispers.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) –- Two years ago a snow storm stranded hundreds of drivers on I-65 in Hardin County,

Traffic was backed up for miles and the interstate turned into an icy parking lot.

“I remember a lot of stuff being shut down, businesses being closed. You know, 65 was shut down, people stranded,” said Jason Sisk, who still remembers the storm.

More than 200 semi-trucks and dozens more cars were stranded for upwards of 14 hours near Elizabethtown.

“It was an absolutely huge storm, not just for Kentucky, but especially for E-town that was so hard hit,” said Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell.

That area saw 18-24 inches of snow.

One man whose parents got stuck on I-65 says he's used that snowstorm two years ago as a lesson.

“In fact I got winter tires this year, but I ended up not using them at all considering how warm it's been,” said Alex Stanley, who also still remembers the storm.

So how can it be that in 2015 the area saw blizzard-like conditions and in 2017 it’s warm and sunny?

“Typically the jet streams are still very active during the month of March. If their placement is correct, it can tug on the cold from the north, it can bring it all the way down from northern Canada or the North Pole," Kappell said. "Or if those jet stream winds are lying correctly, it can pull warmth all the way up from the south out of the Gulf of Mexico so we're kind of caught in the middle."

Records show highs in March can reach near 90 degrees and lows can be at or below zero.

This year is a stark difference from those snowy days in 2015. The flowers are blooming, the trees are budding and the motorcycles are out.

“I'm definitely enjoying the weather now. I can go outside and do whatever I want,” Stanley said.

And instead of icy roads, kids at the park are indulging in ice cream sundaes.

“This is awesome, I mean I'll take this all the time. I could do without any snow,” said E-town resident Carole Hokeah.

“This is much better than the snow. I'll take this any day,” Sisk said.

That same storm that came through Louisville was also the second snowiest March on record.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.