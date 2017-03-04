15th annual St. Baldrick's event raises money for children with - WDRB 41 Louisville News

15th annual St. Baldrick's event raises money for children with cancer

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local school raises a million dollars to help children with cancer.

Kids and families shaved their heads Saturday night at St. Albert the Great Parish School for it's 15th annual St. Baldrick's event.

St. Albert's was first school in the world to do a St. Baldrick's event, and the first to hit a million dollars.

An assistant first grade teacher started the event 15 years ago when her daughter had leukemia.

"It's amazing every year even after 15 years to just see how many people are still giving and most people don't know who I am or I wasn't in school with them so just to see it continue brought tears of joy every year," said Jamie Deibel, the daughter of the teacher who started the event.

The school hoped to raise $45,000 this year, but it has already raised more than $57,000.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.