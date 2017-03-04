Students participate in Lego Regional Robotics Tournament - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Students participate in Lego Regional Robotics Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Science was transformed into robotics as 500 students took part in the Lego Regional Robotics Tournament at Ramsey Middle School on Saturday.

IU Southeast and the Kentucky Derby Festival hosted the event, also known as Robo Rumble.

Many JCPS students and others around the region spent the last six months programming and writing code for the mini machines.

Some of the robots competed against each other to see who could push the other out of a ring.

For these students, all the hard work came down to Saturday's event.

"To them this is their SuperBowl for robot competitions.  They work all year long.  They train, they practice, they put in all the hours of work and this is the payoff for them," said Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation President, Jeff English. 

This is the seventh year for the event, but it was the first time IU southeast and the Kentucky Derby Festival joined as sponsors.

