LACETT | Cards and Cats fall in conference tournament action

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Conference championship hopes came to end in semifinal action for both the Louisville and Kentucky women’s basketball teams Saturday.

In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Cardinals turned the ball 18 times in an 84-73 loss to ACC tournament top seed Notre Dame. Asia Durr scored 26 in defeat.

Meanwhile, not too far in state in Greensville, the Wildcats lost an SEC semifinal matchup against tournament South Carolina 89-77. Makayla Epps had 31 points in the loss.  

Both Louisville and Kentucky now wait to find out where they are headed for the NCAAs.

