Teen found dead in Chili's parking lot in West Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a victim who was found dead in a restaurant parking lot on Saturday night in West Buechel.

The victim was 17-year-old Troyshawn Young, according to Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson. Officials say Young died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police responded to a call about a shooting in a Chili's parking lot in the 3000 block of Bardstown Road in West Buechel. MetroSafe tells WDRB a call was received Saturday just before 11 p.m.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says Young and a second victim were shot. The second victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Authorities say both victims were inside the same vehicle when they were shot.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Dell Brooke Avenue, near Goldsmith Lane.

Officials say the two victims were trying to get to the hospital when they stopped in the Chili's parking lot to get help. Police say the victims were found in the restaurant's parking lot.

No one inside the restaurant was injured, according to police.

"I know we're a little ahead of last year and again, this is just another senseless murder that's happened in Louisville, Kentucky," Mitchell said. "Unfortunately, it's one of the things that's happening across the nation, especially in major cities. The mayor and the chief are working diligently to try and find solutions to some of the issues that we may have that caused some of these, but ultimately these are, as I've said many times, decisions of the heart, that a lot of people are deciding to take other people's lives and certainly that's something you can't legislate, which is morality."

Police have made no arrests.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).

