Kentucky Derby Museum names official milliner

It happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at the Partridge Meadows apartments in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, off Ormsby Lane.

Police say the girl fought desperately to get away from him.

Medical reports show the 3-year-old was abused and prosecutors say neglect caused her death in 2015.

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, the Kentucky Derby Museum is naming an official milliner. Jenny Pfanenstiel of Forme Millinery received the honor and says the partnership is a perfect match.

Her shop, located at the Mellwood Art Center, takes visitors back in time by combining age-old techniques with a modern spin. "It dates back over 100 years. It's a very old technique," said Pfanenstiel, describing her braided technique of hat making.

Just eight years ago, Pfanenstiel was designing costumes in Chicago, far from her storefront in Louisville. She says a chance encounter led her to hat making in the Derby City, and now she's got her hands full preparing thousands of couture hats for one of the biggest days in head gear.

"When I see someone put a hat on for the first time that I created for them and to see them stand a little taller and smile a little bigger, it makes them feel beautiful and confident," she said.

Her award-winning designs have graced magazine covers and topped the heads of big names like former First Lady Michelle Obama and Oprah. Most recently one of her hats was worn by Karen Pence, the wife of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, for the inauguration.

"I get giddy every time I get a phone call like that," she said.

Now she's making history again, this time as the first official milliner of the Kentucky Derby Museum. "I'm just so honored and very excited to partner with them," said Pfanenstiel.

"We wanted to work with somebody local that could lend their expertise since hats are such a big part of the Kentucky Derby, so we are very excited to partner with her," said Lindsay English with the Derby Museum.

Dedicated to what makes the first Saturday of May so special, the museum celebrates the biggest event in thoroughbred racing. Now in addition to the history of horses, hats will share the spotlight with Pfanenstiel leading the way.

"When you think of the Kentucky Derby, you automatically think of those big hats and unique hats. She brings all that to the table," said English.

As part of her official duties, Pfanenstiel will help educate others about the history of Derby hats. Her designs are also part of the exhibit and for sale. "I love helping to preserve the craft of millinery and the Kentucky Derby as I can," she said.

In addition to her work with the Derby Museum, Pfanenstiel will also be launching a fascinator line with Vineyard Vines. That will be available later this month.

