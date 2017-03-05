Louisville man arrested on DUI, drug charges in Laurel County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on DUI and drug charges in Laurel County, Kentucky.

Tyson Mitchell, 44, was arrested on Friday shortly after 5 p.m., according to a post made on the Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Police say Mitchell was arrested off Barbourville Road, which is about one mile south of London, Kentucky.

Officials say police went to the scene after deputies received a call about man being passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle off KY 229.

Investigators say when officers arrived, they found Mitchell passed out in the driver's seat of a black Nissan Frontier crew cab.

Police say an investigation determined that Mitchell was under the influence.

Authorities say deputies found a substance believed to be meth in Mitchell's possession. According to police, a glass pipe used to smoke meth was located in the vehicle. A soda can used to heat and smoke meth was also located.

Mitchell faces several charges including DUI, possession of a controlled substance, not having an operator's license, operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center.

