Two people die after two-vehicle crash in Gallatin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened on Saturday in Gallatin County.

According to a release, Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg received a call just before 4 p.m. from the Gallatin County dispatch asking for help with the accident. It happened on US 42 east of Warsaw, Kentucky, according to police.

Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that 20-year-old Kyle Allbecker, of Cincinnati, was traveling east about two miles outside of Warsaw when he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the opposite lane. Police say he then crashed head on into a vehicle that was traveling west.

According to police, Allbecker and two passengers, a 15-year-old male and 16-year-old female, were not wearing seat belts. Investigators say Allbecker was "partially ejected from the vehicle" and pronounced dead at the scene by the Gallatin County Coroner. Authorities also say the 16-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the female victim's name.

The 15-year-old male was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital to be treated for "serious injuries."

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital to be treated. There's no word on that person's condition. A passenger who was in the second vehicle was treated at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

