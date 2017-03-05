Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in Taylorsville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in Taylorsville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Taylorsville.

Officers say it happened Saturday at 9:21 p.m. on Lakeside Drive. 

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, 16-year-old Joseph Lee Taylor Sheeley was driving northwest on Lakeview Drive when he drove off the shoulder, hit a mailbox and concrete driveway, overturned, and was ejected. 

He was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred. 

The coroner's office says Sheeley was transported to University Hospital where he died at 10:38 p.m. in the emergency room from multiple blunt force injuries. 

KSP continues to investigate. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.