Teen killed in hit-and-run remembered by best friend and family

Robert Pace Robert Pace
Bradley Cannon Bradley Cannon

HILLVIEW, Ky (WDRB) – A 38-year old Louisville man has been arrested following a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old Hillview man.

On Sunday, Hillview Police arrested Bradley Cannon at a location in Shepherdsville after turning himself in, saying he hit and killed Robert Pace, who was walking across Preston Highway Saturday night.

Cannon was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, failure to render aid, and leaving the scene of an accident. His vehicle was found a short distance away abandoned.

“That was my baby. He took my baby away. You can’t do that and just run away from it,” said Melissa Kaufman, tearfully remembering her son Robert. “I don’t understand how you can take my baby away like that and just not care.”

Lyndon Thoemke was walking across the road with Pace Saturday night just inches ahead of him.

Thoemke thinks the truck was going more than 100 miles per hour when it struck his best friend.

“I looked around and seen him up in the air, 100 feet in the air, spinning around and landed on the ground and the concrete,” Thoemke said.

Pace’s mother said her son was a huge fan of basketball and was walking to his girlfriend’s house with Thoemke when he was killed.

She tells WDRB she is looking forward to the day the man charged with killing her son stands before a judge.

“He had a great life ahead of him. He had so many things he wanted to do, and dreams. It’s all gone now,” Kaufman said.

Cannon had an active warrant out of Jefferson County for possession of meth.

