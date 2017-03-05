Teen killed in hit-and-run remembered by best friend and family

One of the victims was 14 years old.

One of the victims was 14 years old.

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

A year and a half after Louisville-based Kindred Healthcare bought the home of one of its top executives, the company sold the home at a $250,000 loss, Jefferson County property records show.

3611 Glenview Avenue (from 2014 real estate listing, used with permission of listing agent Kenneth Jones)

3611 Glenview Avenue (from 2014 real estate listing, used with permission of listing agent Kenneth Jones)

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.

Kentucky State Police have released new info about a police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout resulting in the death of the suspect.

Kentucky State Police have released new info about a police chase on Monday that spanned at least three Kentucky counties -- and ended in a shootout resulting in the death of the suspect.

UPDATE: Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown

UPDATE: Police identify suspect and officers involved in police chase that ended in Bardstown

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.

Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

The raw ground beef and beef primal cut products items were produced on May 31, June 1 and June 2, 2017.

HILLVIEW, Ky (WDRB) – A 38-year old Louisville man has been arrested following a hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old Hillview man.

On Sunday, Hillview Police arrested Bradley Cannon at a location in Shepherdsville after turning himself in, saying he hit and killed Robert Pace, who was walking across Preston Highway Saturday night.

Cannon was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, failure to render aid, and leaving the scene of an accident. His vehicle was found a short distance away abandoned.

“That was my baby. He took my baby away. You can’t do that and just run away from it,” said Melissa Kaufman, tearfully remembering her son Robert. “I don’t understand how you can take my baby away like that and just not care.”

Lyndon Thoemke was walking across the road with Pace Saturday night just inches ahead of him.

Thoemke thinks the truck was going more than 100 miles per hour when it struck his best friend.

“I looked around and seen him up in the air, 100 feet in the air, spinning around and landed on the ground and the concrete,” Thoemke said.

Pace’s mother said her son was a huge fan of basketball and was walking to his girlfriend’s house with Thoemke when he was killed.

She tells WDRB she is looking forward to the day the man charged with killing her son stands before a judge.

“He had a great life ahead of him. He had so many things he wanted to do, and dreams. It’s all gone now,” Kaufman said.

Cannon had an active warrant out of Jefferson County for possession of meth.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved