Kentucky State Police investigating after hit-and-run leaves 1 woman dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after a hit-and-run accident in Springfield, Kentucky. 

According to a release from Kentucky State Police, officers are investigating an accident they believe happened sometime early Sunday morning. 

Officials say 32-year-old Latoya Norris of Lebanon, Kentucky, was found lying in the shoulder of northbound KY 55 at the intersection of Airport Road, near the Marion and Washington County line. 

Upon further investigation, officials say Norris had been walking on the road when she was hit by a vehicle that did not stop. 

Investigators ask that anyone with information or anyone who might have been in the area at the time of the accident contact Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Frankfort. 

