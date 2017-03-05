BOZICH | Louisville, Kentucky tight on my AP Top 25 college basketball ballot

Louisville and Kentucky remain on track to finish the season ranked in the Top 10.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – There is this poll and another next Sunday. That’s it for the Associated Press Top 25 looks at college basketball this season.

Next week you won’t care about the poll. You’ll only care about the NCAA Tournament bracket. So enjoy this poll.



Enjoy.

1. Kansas (28-3) – Just because I’m voting the Jayhawks on top doesn’t mean I’m picking them to win the national championship. Are you?

2. Villanova (28-3) – Let’s see if the Wildcats can finally handle Butler this week.

3. North Carolina (26-6) – If Joel Berry plays the way he played against Duke, the Tar Heels won’t lose. But nobody can do that every night.

4. Gonzaga (30-1) – The Zags have Santa Clara, probably Saint Mary’s and some time to rest their legs.

5. Oregon (27-4) – Remind me to make time to watch the Pac-12 Tournament while I’m in Brooklyn.

6. UCLA (28-3) – The Bruins will be the ultimate test for the theory that you can’t win the national title without a Top 20 defense.

7. Louisville (24-7) – Duke, North Carolina, Florida State and the Nets are lined up for the Cardinals in Brooklyn this week.

8. Kentucky (26-5) – In case you haven’t heard, John Calipari is not a fan of conference tournaments.

9. Arizona (27-4) – I watched the Wildcats handle Arizona State Saturday, and, frankly, I was not dazzled.

10. Baylor (25-6) – It’s impossible to separate the Bears and Mountaineers, so I went in alphabetical order.

11. West Virginia (24-7) – Maybe this is the year Bob Huggins finally gets his national title.

12. SMU (27-4) – The Mustangs beat a Tubby Smith team by 41 points Saturday. 4-1.

13. Purdue (25-6) – Tom Izzo is right. The Big Ten deserves more love – until it melts down in the NCAA Tournament again.

14. Wichita State (30-4) – Ten straight double-digits victories? Did you watch the Shockers take Illinois State apart Sunday?

15. Florida State (24-7) – The Seminoles have a wonderful draw in the ACC Tournament.

16. Florida (24-7) – I have to wonder if the Gators can continue to overcome the loss of John Egbunu.

17. Butler (23-7) – I have no doubt the Bulldogs are good, but all seven of their losses are to teams with inferior Ken Pomeroy ratings.

18. Saint Mary’s (27-3) – Nobody is going to know how good the Gaels are until the NCAA Tournament.

19. Notre Dame (23-8) – One of these days the Irish will have a football team the basketball team can be proud of.

20. Duke (23-8) – People keep saying how dangerous the Blue Devils will be in March -- and the Blue Devils keep losing games.

21. Cincinnati (27-4) – Note to Mick Cronin: Business interests don’t drive the way that I rank teams, unless you’d like to send along a check. (Kidding, Mick.)

22. Virginia (21-9) – Honk if you’re happy Louisville has no chance to play the Cavaliers until the ACC title game.

23. Iowa State (20-10) – I’m at the point on my ballot where I push the Recycle Button.

24. Wisconsin (23-8) – Yes, I’m alarmed the Badgers lost five of their last seven.

25. Middle Tennessee (27-4) – Being nice to the mid-majors will be one of the themes of this week.

