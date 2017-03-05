LACETT | Knights take GLVC tournament, will host Midwest region - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Knights take GLVC tournament, will host Midwest region

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – One tournament down, one more to go for the Bellarmine Knights.

On Sunday, Bellarmine defeated Lewis 74-61 to win the GLVC Tournament Championship for the first time in six years. Mere hours later, the Knights had already shifted their attention to what’s next as they were named a tournament top seed for the upcoming Division 2 National Championship.

Bellarmine will host the Midwest region and will open up tournament play this week against fellow GLVC opponent Wisconsin-Parkside from Knights Hall.

The Knights come into the big dance with a ton of momentum. Sunday’s win over the Flyers was the 15th straight for the program but it wasn’t easy. The Knights had to rally from a double digit deficit than hold off a late charge from Lewis after blowing a 14 point lead.

Rusty Troutman led Bellarmine with a game-high 23 points.

