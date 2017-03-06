The Turners Circus "Stagecoach" takes on a wild west theme weekends in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Turners Circus presents "Stagecoach" for their 2017 spring performances, the second and third weekends in March again this year.

Talented performers will take the audience through the Cumberland Gap straight to the American Frontier where outlaws, sheriffs, cowboys and gold prospectors converge in a tale of the Wild West.

Turners Circus is a contemporary circus theater featuring cutting edge aerial and circus arts. It's located on River Road.

The annual spring performances are the culmination of the group's year-round Aerial and Circus Arts Training Program.

Turners Circus began in 1942 as a fundraiser to support the American Turners of Louisville Gymnastics Team.

Over time, the program took to the air and is now a leader in the growing adult and youth circus arts programs across America.

This year marks the 67th annual presentation of Turners Circus.

The Turners Circus "Stagecoach"

Friday, March 10 - 7 p.m.

Saturday March 11 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday March 12 - 2 p.m.

Friday March 17 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 - 2 p.m.



Advance tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for children.

Ticket prices at the door are $5 more for both ($17.50 for adults and $12.50 for children).

Shows typically sell out so advanced ticket purchases are advised.

Click here to purchase advanced tickets

