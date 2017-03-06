UPDATE | 98 needles found on murder defendant inside Metro Corrections

One man is dead after an ATV accident in Crawford County, Indiana Tuesday night.More >>
Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.More >>
Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.More >>
Twists and turns are what bring people to Kentucky Kingdom -- but paying customers being turned away from the gate is a twist no one saw coming.More >>
A Louisville doctor has been sentenced to four years in prison for recklessly prescribing pain pills and committing fraud.More >>
Churchill Downs has asked Metro government to permanently close a number of public streets and alleys on the west side of its iconic Louisville racetrack. The street and alley closures will allow for “substantial parking and landscaping enhancements."More >>
The rules and stipulations for paying these cheap fares.More >>
An anti-Muslim billboard in Indianapolis has sparked outrage among Islamic groups.More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
The main suspect had for five years made monthly payments to a detective “for the right to conduct criminal activity without fear of prosecution,” according to the suit.More >>
Former Officer David Temple was also accused of sexually harassing 11 of his co-workers, but was allowed to keep his job.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
A day after the lawsuit was filed on March 9, Yates proposed a “confidential settlement demand” with the city for $6 million, according to the motion.More >>
