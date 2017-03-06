Mayor Fischer urges Kentucky lawmakers to slow down on two education bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer is voicing his concern over two bills in Frankfort that would change education in Louisville.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday evening, Fischer says the bills are moving too fast through the legislature considering the major impact the measures could have on students, families, and the community.

House Bill 151, known as the neighborhood schools bill, would allow students to enroll in the school closest to their home. Some worry it would segregate Jefferson County Public Schools. The bill already passed the House and is awaiting discussion in the Senate.

"More than 40 percent of JCPS families choose a school that is not their reside school - under this bill, these choices would be severely restricted, forcing families to attend a school that may not be right for them or their children," Fischer says.

The charter schools bill could pass the Senate this week and head to Governor Bevin for approval. But Fischer disagrees with how the bill would impact education in Kentucky. "This bill in Frankfort has several problems that must be addressed, including authorizers receiving adequate funding to carry out their duties without negatively impacting existing schools."

Mayor Fischer sees both issues as something best handled locally. "Improving JCPS is a complicated topic that is best addressed by Louisvillians. Let's take the time to do this right!' He urges votes to call 1-800-372-7181 to reach state senators.

Senator Gerald Neal is holding a news conference in Frankfort Monday afternoon with other legislators who oppose the neighborhood schools bill.

