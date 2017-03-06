JCPS bus driver fired for failing to intervene in alleged student sexual assault gets her job back

The JCPS school board is asking for an attorney general's opinion on whether a position being advertised by the state as part of an unprecedented management review of JCPS is needed as it investigates bargained contracts between the district and its unions.More >>
A longtime educator with Jefferson County Public Schools has been named the interim principal at Doss High School.More >>
The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.More >>
The smiles, the pride and the overwhelming sense of accomplishment -- and that's just coming from the teenagers wearing caps and gowns in their school colors.More >>
The family of a Seneca High School senior killed in a traffic crash last week was presented with her diploma in an emotional graduation ceremony held Thursday.More >>
Wednesday marked the final last day of school for Superintendent Donna Hargens -- at least in JCPS, a district she has led for the past six years.More >>
Thousands of JCPS seniors will earn diplomas in dozens of graduation ceremonies that will begin Wednesday evening and last through Friday.More >>
"I do believe that the culture and morale go hand in hand and they both have to be addressed right away.”More >>
