Former Simpsonville Police officer sentenced to 12 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Simpsonville Police officer has been sentenced to spend 12 years in prison.

Terry Putnam was convicted of committing a burglary at the Simpsonville Police station in November of 2015.

Putnam was arrested in January of 2016.

Officials say he took more than $28,000 in cash and guns from an evidence room at the police station.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.