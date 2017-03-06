Metro Corrections inmate hospitalized after scuffle and seizure - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections inmate hospitalized after scuffle and seizure

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jail officials pepper sprayed, hit and restrained a 58-year-old inmate they say would not listen or cooperate.

WDRB obtained incident reports from the jail that show officers were trying to move the inmate from a cell because the lock was broken. They say he wouldn't cooperate, resisted arrest, and grabbed at an officer and his handcuffs.

The officer hit the man in his face and stomach.

A nurse reports the inmate had a seizure and became unresponsive. 

He was taken to the hospital. His condition isn't known.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

