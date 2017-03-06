2017 Pegasus Pins on sale starting Monday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2017 Pegasus Pins on sale starting Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a sign that the Kentucky Derby is right around the corner.

This year's Pegasus pins are now available at more than 1,000 locations.

The pins can be purchased at Kentuckiana businesses including gas stations, grocery stores and banks.

A Pegasus Pin gets you into festival events and each pin comes with a chance to win a grand prize.

Prizes will be given away weekly starting March 17.

