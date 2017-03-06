Judge orders former JCPS bus monitor to have no contact with children

Judge orders former JCPS bus monitor to have no contact with chi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has ordered a former Jefferson County Public Schools bus monitor to have no contact with children or the school district. 

Ramona Pait, 60, pleaded not guilty to an assault, child abuse charge in court Monday morning. She's accused of grabbing and shaking a special needs student by the neck after he yelled for her.

Allyson Purcell says her son had red marks on his neck from the incident. Purcell says her 9-year-old son rides the special needs bus and she says her son was restrained in his seat belt at the time.

"Believe your child. Tell them to pull the tapes," Purcell said. "You may be shocked at all times at what you see."

JCPS bus surveillance video led to Pait's arrest.

"He said the harness was really tight around his waist, and he couldn't breathe, so he continued to call out for the bus monitor and the bus driver, and the next thing he knew, he was being choked and shook," Purcell said. 

Pait has since resigned.

When her son came home, Purcell says Pait went into her house and told her everyone on the bus was going to beat up her child because of his behavior, but Purcell said she started questioning that.

"I followed her in the driveway, that's when she turned around and said, 'Your son is the worst on the bus, and I can't stand him,'" Purcell said. "And I kind of just dropped my jaw and called transportation, and I said this woman is so disrespectful."

That's when JCPS pulled the bus surveillance video and learned the incident was caught on camera.

"He's riding a special needs bus locked from his arms to his waist," Purcell said. "He can't defend himself, and all that he can do to defend himself is his words, and luckily the tape on is on there."

WDRB has requested the surveillance video, but hasn't received it.

The judge ordered Pait to have no contact with Purcell, other children and JCPS.

"You always want to protect your children," Purcell said. "I just feel like I failed him as a parent because I put my faith in them. I'm more traumatized than anything."

