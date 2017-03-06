Judge orders former JCPS bus monitor to have no contact with children

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge has ordered a former Jefferson County Public Schools bus monitor to have no contact with children or the school district.

Ramona Pait, 60, pleaded not guilty to an assault, child abuse charge in court Monday morning. She's accused of grabbing and shaking a special needs student by the neck after he yelled for her.

Allyson Purcell says her son had red marks on his neck from the incident. Purcell says her 9-year-old son rides the special needs bus and she says her son was restrained in his seat belt at the time.

"Believe your child. Tell them to pull the tapes," Purcell said. "You may be shocked at all times at what you see."

JCPS bus surveillance video led to Pait's arrest.

"He said the harness was really tight around his waist, and he couldn't breathe, so he continued to call out for the bus monitor and the bus driver, and the next thing he knew, he was being choked and shook," Purcell said.

Pait has since resigned.

When her son came home, Purcell says Pait went into her house and told her everyone on the bus was going to beat up her child because of his behavior, but Purcell said she started questioning that.

"I followed her in the driveway, that's when she turned around and said, 'Your son is the worst on the bus, and I can't stand him,'" Purcell said. "And I kind of just dropped my jaw and called transportation, and I said this woman is so disrespectful."

That's when JCPS pulled the bus surveillance video and learned the incident was caught on camera.

"He's riding a special needs bus locked from his arms to his waist," Purcell said. "He can't defend himself, and all that he can do to defend himself is his words, and luckily the tape on is on there."

WDRB has requested the surveillance video, but hasn't received it.

The judge ordered Pait to have no contact with Purcell, other children and JCPS.

"You always want to protect your children," Purcell said. "I just feel like I failed him as a parent because I put my faith in them. I'm more traumatized than anything."

Related Stories:

JCPS bus monitor arrested for choking a restrained special needs student

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.