LMPD investigating theft of $20,000 hydraulic lift trailer

LMPD investigating theft of $20,000 hydraulic lift trailer

Posted: Updated:
(Image Source: Louisville Metro Police) (Image Source: Louisville Metro Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a $20,000 hydraulic lift trailer was stolen.

According to a post placed Monday on LMPD's Facebook page, the item was stolen from the parking lot of a Lowe's store on Preston Highway.

Officials say the theft happened Saturday around 10 a.m.

Police say the stolen trailer has a unit number of 324.

Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB News.

