POLICE: Austin, Ind. mom burned 2-month-old girl with cigarettes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Austin, Indiana, woman has been arrested after police say she was so drunk she burned her 2-month-old girl with cigarettes and didn't even know it.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred on Jan. 31, at around 2:30 a.m.

Austin Police say they were called to a home on Village Court, off Broadway Street, in Austin. The grandmother of the 2-month-old said she'd received a call from the child's mother, 28-year-old Latisha Kloosterman, who said that the child wouldn't stop crying.

When the grandmother and Kloosterman's brother arrived at Kloosterman's home, Kloosterman was allegedly very intoxicated, and mistook her brother for her boyfriend, yelling and screaming at him.

Police say the grandmother took the 2-month-old from Kloosterman's arms.

That's when she saw burn marks on the child's neck, according to the probable cause affidavit, and police were called.

"I observed severe round burn marks on [THE CHILD'S] neck, which appeared to be from a cigarette or cigarette ash," an officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "There were red marks on [THE CHILD'S] face, which appeared to come from her face making contact with the object that had burned her neck. There was also what appeared to be cigarette ash still on the burned area."

When police confronted Kloosterman, she didn't seem to know where the child was.

"She appeared to be very intoxicated," an officer wrote in the probable cause affidavit. "She was speaking with a thick tongue and was very unsteady on her feet, at one point knocking over a stool into me. There was an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her. She had bloodshot eyes and indicated that she had consumed three or four shots."

Police say they found a large, half-empty bottle of vodka on the kitchen counter.

A portable breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of .177 percent, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Kloosterman has been charged with neglect of a dependent. She is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.

