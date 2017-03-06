WATCH LIVE at 2 P.M.: Ky. lawmakers to speak in opposition of ne - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at 2 P.M.: Ky. lawmakers to speak in opposition of neighborhood schools bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Sen. Gerald Neal and other lawmakers who oppose House Bill 151 are expected to speak this afternoon in Frankfort.

House Bill 151 is the neighborhood schools bill, which calls for Kentucky school districts to allow a student to enroll in the school nearest to his or her home beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

The event has a scheduled start time of 2 p.m.

You can see officials speak live by clicking on the above player.

