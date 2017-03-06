CRAWFORD | Calipari hits pause, takes a thinking day as Kentucky prepares for postseason

Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.More >>
Louisville and Kentucky, top 10 rivals, will stage the biggest weekend in Bluegrass baseball history when they meet in the NCAA Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium.More >>
The Kentucky baseball team set up a Super Regional showdown with Louisville, but its 10-5 regional title win over N.C. State deserves a look all its own. Eric Crawford provides it.More >>
The Kentucky baseball team set up a Super Regional showdown with Louisville, but its 10-5 regional title win over N.C. State deserves a look all its own. Eric Crawford provides it.More >>
WDRB sports journalist Eric Crawford reflects on five years in the television business on his fifth anniversary with the station.More >>
WDRB sports journalist Eric Crawford reflects on five years in the television business on his fifth anniversary with the station.More >>
With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.More >>
With the late (and surprise) addition of 5-star recruit Brian Bowen, Eric Crawford looks at Louisville's basketball roster for the upcoming season, and how coach Rick Pitino may utilize it.More >>
The Louisville offense has awakened, but Eric Crawford credits pitcher Brendan McKay's 100-pitch, 7-plus inning effort for setting up the fireworks in an 11-1 NCAA victory over Oklahoma.More >>
The Louisville offense has awakened, but Eric Crawford credits pitcher Brendan McKay's 100-pitch, 7-plus inning effort for setting up the fireworks in an 11-1 NCAA victory over Oklahoma.More >>
Kentucky hadn't won an NCAA regional opener since 1988, but beat Ohio 6-4 on Friday in Lexington to get this year's tournament started on the right note.More >>
Kentucky hadn't won an NCAA regional opener since 1988, but beat Ohio 6-4 on Friday in Lexington to get this year's tournament started on the right note.More >>
If the demeanor of their first-year coach is any indicator, the University of Kentucky should be sky-high for today's NCAA Tournament opener against Ohio.More >>
If the demeanor of their first-year coach is any indicator, the University of Kentucky should be sky-high for today's NCAA Tournament opener against Ohio.More >>
The University of Louisville football team has announced kickoff and TV information for its first three football games of the upcoming season, including the opener against Purdue being televised by FOX nationally.More >>
The University of Louisville football team has announced kickoff and TV information for its first three football games of the upcoming season, including the opener against Purdue being televised by FOX nationally.More >>