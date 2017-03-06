Police say Indiana woman found dead near river may have been try - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Indiana woman found dead near river may have been trying to chase lost dog

Posted: Updated:
Jacquelyn Watts Jacquelyn Watts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman who was reportedly trying to help a lost dog near a river died of accidental drowning.

Jacquelyn Watts dropped her pets off with family in Columbus Friday afternoon -- and never came home. Police found her car running near Flatrock River with the flashers on that evening, and her purse still inside.

They found her body on a sandbar Saturday morning.

On Monday, police revealed that they had spoken with a witness who saw a person matching her description chasing after a dog near the river Friday.

"She would take animals in and provide hospice for them -- that's how much she cared about animals," said Lt. Matt Harris of the Columbus Police Department. "So to hear she was trying to save a lost dog, and may have lost her life doing so, isn't out of character."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

