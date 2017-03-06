Man accused in fatal hit-and-run crash in Bullitt County appears in court

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Second in command of Bardstown Police Department steps down

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A mother vows to be at every court proceeding for the man accused of killing her son in a hit-and-run crash.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit, 38-year-old Bradley Cannon was arraigned in Bullitt Count District Court on Monday through a video monitor from jail.

Cannon is accused of hitting and killing 19-year-old Robert Pace on Saturday night as Pace was crossing Preston Highway in Hillview. Police say Cannon drove off and abandoned his truck nearby. He turned himself in to police Sunday.

Pace's mother came to court for the arraignment but was disappointed Cannon, was not in court in person.

"As a parent, it's my responsibility to get justice for Robert," Melissa Kaufman said through tears. "I just wanted (Cannon) to see me, with my son's picture, of an innocent child that he killed and ran away from."

Cannon is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid, tampering with evidence and wanton endangerment. Cannon also had an active warrant for possession of meth at the time of the crash.

His bond was set at $1 million cash. He will be appointed a public defender and was ordered to have no contact with the victim's family.

Pace's mom says she'll be at every court appearance for Cannon.

"I will fight tooth and nail, you know, for Robert," Kaufman said.

Cannon is due back in court at 10 a.m. on March 15.

