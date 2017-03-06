Altitude Trampoline Park takes tourist attractions in south Loui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Altitude Trampoline Park takes tourist attractions in south Louisville to new heights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and members of Metro Council released the latest edition of the South Points Scenic Area Map at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Monday.

The map helps the 24 million tourists who visit Louisville annually find the best places to go in south Louisville. It also includes a calendar that lists big events in south Louisville in 2017.

Altitude Trampoline Park is the newest addition to the map this year. It opened on Dixie Highway in February.

“There's a lot to explore in southwest Louisville," Fischer said. "The calendared map (is) part of our efforts to continue growing tourism in our city."

Next year, the South Points Scenic Area Map will detail what city officials are calling south Louisville’s International Food District, including Vietnam Kitchen and Annie’s Café.

“There are so many different restaurants in the south end and southwest Louisville that are immigrant-based,” said Vince Jarboe, President of the Southwest Louisville Dream Team. “Annie's Cafe and Vietnam Kitchen are two restaurants that everyone knows about, but we are adding more and more. In next year’s edition of this map, we will have the International Food District on it.” 

Jarboe says the Southwest Louisville Dream Team is trying to build a kitchen in south Louisville, similar to west Louisville's Chef Space, where entrepreneurs can try out their recipes before opening their own restaurant.

Churchill Downs, Iroquois Park, Go Ape! Treetop Adventure and Jefferson Memorial Forest are currently on the map. You can pick up a copy at the visitors bureau or at hotels around the city. 

