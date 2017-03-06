Runners disappointed Saturday's Anthem 5K wasn't quite 3.1 miles

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

Police say the victim suffered "very serious" injuries.

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Bardstown Police Department will see a major change in leadership as the No. 2 in command steps down.

Second in command of Bardstown Police Department steps down

Second in command of Bardstown Police Department steps down

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Authorities say they were already in the process of hitching up his truck, when the suspect pulled a gun...

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer Barber and Leah-Jane Schultz are co-workers turned running buddies.

Schultz is a veteran, Barber a novice, but they both worked hard to get to Saturday morning.

"We were really excited just to accomplish the first leg," Schultz said.

When the Anthem 5K started, that adrenaline, so many runners talk about, was pumping.

"We just kind of booked it. We went without taking any breaks," Schultz said.

That feeling stuck around throughout the day, especially when Schultz and Barber saw their official times.

"Actually, it was my fastest time," Schultz said.

The high turned into a big low when they saw a post from the race's Facebook page. Something had gone wrong. The 5K actually wasn't at all.

The issues started with the turn onto Sixth Street. Race coordinators say when LMPD was putting out barricades, an old course map was used. When runners got to the finish line at Main and Floyd Streets, they were still 944 feet short.

"I would've just been under the assumption that they knew what they were doing," Schultz said. "They've been doing it for a while now. It kind of seems like the ball just got dropped."

"I thought man, it would've been nice to go the entire distance and see how I felt," Barber added.

The race coordinators apologized online after they learned about the error. They weren't interested in talking about it with WDRB on Monday, but they did send out an email to all participants, saying next year's race would be discounted by $10.

For Barber and Schultz, that will do. They say while they're disappointed, 944 feet won't keep them away from doing what they love.

"It's a letdown, but at the end of the day it's like, well, it happens," Barber said.

The next leg of the Triple Crown of running is set for March 18.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.