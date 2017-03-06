Floyd County detectives searching for suspect possibly connected to 8 burglaries

Once-homeless veteran and shelter dog find new home and companionship with each other

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) – Detectives with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a burglary suspect accused of targeting at least eight businesses since late February.

The department released surveillance video on its Facebook page of what detectives believe to be the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators hope the public will help provide information leading to an arrest before the suspect strikes again.

“The break-ins are all happening in the middle of the night,” Det. George Shultz said. “They’re breaking windows or doors and getting into the business ... kind of grabbing what they can and taking off.”

Here are the businesses detectives believe the same suspect targeted:

Bean Street, Floyds Knobs (2/24/17)

French Tips, Floyds Knobs (2/24/17)

Great Clips, Floyds Knobs (2/24/17)

China One, Georgetown (2/28/17)

A Nice Restaurant, Floyds Knobs (3/6/17)

Sam’s Food & Spirits, Floyds Knobs (3/6/17)

China Cafe, Floyds Knobs (3/6/17)

Couvert Restaurant, Galena (3/6/17)

Most businesses reported the cash boxes were stolen, but there was not much money inside as deposits were made each night. No one was ever threatened or harmed during the burglaries.

Shultz explained the surveillance video posted online is the best image of the suspect vehicle so far. Detectives said the video captures the suspect pulling into a neighboring business parking lot after breaking into China One in Georgetown. In the video, a person gets out of the car and opens the trunk. Shultz said that’s when the suspect breaks open the cash box, takes whatever is inside, then leaves the box in the middle of the parking lot and drives off.

If you recognize the vehicle or have information that could lead investigators to the suspect, call Det. Shultz at 812-542-3034.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.