Floyd County detectives searching for suspect possibly connected to 8 burglaries

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) – Detectives with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a burglary suspect accused of targeting at least eight businesses since late February.

The department released surveillance video on its Facebook page of what detectives believe to be the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators hope the public will help provide information leading to an arrest before the suspect strikes again.

“The break-ins are all happening in the middle of the night,” Det. George Shultz said. “They’re breaking windows or doors and getting into the business ... kind of grabbing what they can and taking off.”

Here are the businesses detectives believe the same suspect targeted:

  • Bean Street, Floyds Knobs (2/24/17)
  • French Tips, Floyds Knobs (2/24/17)
  • Great Clips, Floyds Knobs (2/24/17)
  • China One, Georgetown (2/28/17)
  • A Nice Restaurant, Floyds Knobs (3/6/17)
  • Sam’s Food & Spirits, Floyds Knobs (3/6/17)
  • China Cafe, Floyds Knobs (3/6/17)
  • Couvert Restaurant, Galena (3/6/17)

Most businesses reported the cash boxes were stolen, but there was not much money inside as deposits were made each night. No one was ever threatened or harmed during the burglaries.

Shultz explained the surveillance video posted online is the best image of the suspect vehicle so far. Detectives said the video captures the suspect pulling into a neighboring business parking lot after breaking into China One in Georgetown. In the video, a person gets out of the car and opens the trunk. Shultz said that’s when the suspect breaks open the cash box, takes whatever is inside, then leaves the box in the middle of the parking lot and drives off.

If you recognize the vehicle or have information that could lead investigators to the suspect, call Det. Shultz at 812-542-3034.

