Opponents of neighborhood schools bill call it 'shortcut to nowhere'

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

R&B superstar and Louisville native Bryson Tiller brought selfies and a whole lot of screams to Wyandotte Park on Wednesday.

R&B superstar and Louisville native Bryson Tiller brought selfies and a whole lot of screams to Wyandotte Park on Wednesday.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford will shorten its traditional summer shut-down period at Louisville Assembly Plant because of strong demand for the Escape and Lincoln SUVs made at the plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

The Ford Escape SUV is made at Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road.

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Ford cuts summer shut-down time at Louisville Assembly Plant to churn out more SUVs

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

Police say the smell of urine was "overwhelming" and "hundreds" of roaches fell from the door frame.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.

Homicide detectives investigating body found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood

Homicide detectives investigating body found in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood

10-year-old Haley Scott tells WDRB how a woman tried to lure she and a friend into her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home. Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for a woman who told two young girls

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

Louisville woman who said she was fired for being 'too butch' files lawsuit against former employer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Opponents of House Bill 151, including students from Atherton High School, packed a Capitol conference room Monday, led by Democratic State Senator Gerald Neal.

"House Bill 151 is a shortcut to nowhere," Neal said.

The bill would permit students to enroll in the school closest to their home. But opponents fear the bill would resegregate JCPS schools that have become more diverse since busing began more than 40 years ago.

"We believe that the bill would have a negative impact on student learning and would actually widen achievement gaps," JCPS Superintendent Donna Hargens said.

And opponents say a plan to change the bill, limiting it to only elementary schools students, is not acceptable.

"That's 60 percent of the student body we're talking about -- 66 percent," Neal said.

The bill's sponsor remains unfazed by what appears to be growing opposition, believing most parents still support him. He says he wants the bill to apply to all schools, Kindergarten through 12th grade.

"To take schools away from parents and neighborhoods, it's time to bring the two back together," Rep. Kevin Bratcher said. "And I think that, overwhelmingly, people would like to see that."

Opponents say they'll keep battling, despite the odds of defeating a GOP super-majority in the Senate.

"This about these people in this room," Neal said. "It's about their kids. It's about their families. This is not a game. It's not a game, and it's not owned by a few people."

Related Stories:

Bratcher: Neighborhood schools bill pared down to elementary schools

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.