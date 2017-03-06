LANE | Ballard Advances to Sweet 16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ballard raced out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back in spoiling the first-ever trip to the 7th region final for the Christian Academy boys, 60-37 Monday night at Valley High School. The Bruins led by nine after one quarter and by 18 at 29-11 at halftime. CAL rallied to within 10 in the fourth quarter but couldn't overcome 25 turnovers.

Ballard was led by 17 points from Clivonte Patterson. They earn an 8th trip to the sweet sixteen under head coach Chris Renner, who said he just never really thought about such a trip with this group as they struggled through some mid-season injuries to three starters. Christian Academy was led by Parker Jones who scored 21.

In the 8th region, Collins beat Gallatin County 48-44 and Anderson County beat South Oldham 65-56. The winners meet for the region title Tuesday night at Henry County High School.

In the 5th region semi-finals, Adair County beat John Hardin 79-67 and Taylor County advanced over Larue County 58-54. They meet tomorrow night at Central Hardin for the title.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News All Rights Reserved.