Free pancakes! IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day to help Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eating FREE pancakes can help out Norton Children's Hospital.

IHOP's 12th annual National Pancake Day benefits Children's Miracle Network Hospitals including Norton Children's Hospital.

On Tuesday, March 7th, you can stop an area IHOP (Louisville, Elizabethtown, Clarksville) from 7am-7pm, get a FREE short stack of pancakes and make a donation to the cause.

The Children's Miracle Network would like to reach their goal of $3.5 million.

The money raised supports finding cures and eradicating life-threatening diseases affecting children and families everywhere.

For one day only, pancakes will serve a bigger purpose when IHOP gives away more than 5 million pancakes.

In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other local charities and since launching National Pancake Day.

The all-day breakfast maker has secure $24 million for leading children's health and wellness charities.

