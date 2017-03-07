UPDATE: Shooting victim drove to East Louisville gas station for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Shooting victim drove to East Louisville gas station for help

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man drove himself to an East Louisville gas station after he was shot multiple times.

Police were called around 11:50 p.m. Monday to the Meijer on Towne Center Drive. The man was reportedly shot on Indian Legends Drive, and then drove himself to the gas station for help.

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

