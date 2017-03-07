Yuengling & Son expanding distribution to Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Yuengling & Son expanding distribution to Indiana

Posted:

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WDRB) -- Yuengling & Son is bringing its beer to Indiana.

It's the first time in Yuengling's 188-year history the beer will be sold in the Hoosier state. Yuengling is America's oldest operating brewery.

Three wholesalers have been assigned to distribute Yuengling products in the state: Monarch Beverage, Indiana Beverage, and Five Star Distributing.

The initial rollout in March will include distribution of Yuengling Traditional Lager, as well as Light Lager and Black & Tan brands. Eventually, Yuengling will release its lineup of seasonal brands.

Customers will be able to buy bottles and cans of the beer in stores starting the first week of April.

Indiana becomes the 20th state to sell Yuengling products.

