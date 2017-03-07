Pregnant woman wears giraffe mask in video that gets more than 14 million views

HORRY COUNTY, Sc. (WDRB) -- When 29-year-old Erin Dietrich, who's pregnant, posted a video of herself dancing around her bedroom wearing a giraffe mask, she had no idea more than 14 million people would watch.

Dietrich said she posted the video to parody the April the giraffe livestream.

Millions have tuned in to watch April in labor. She's a giraffe at a zoo in New York.

Dietrich bought the giraffe mask for $16 last week.

In the video, she walks around, sits down, dances, and does jumping jacks. Her husband recorded the 8-minute video.

She said her friends think she's ridiculous for how often she watches the April livestream.

The video also has more than 60,000 comments.

Dietrich is hoping her and April give birth on the same day.

Click here to watch the April the giraffe livestream.

