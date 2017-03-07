Pedestrian hit and killed at Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pedestrian hit and killed at Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near Hikes Point. 

A man was was hit just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane.  

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Officer Lamont Washington says the victim is a Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s.  

He says a black Mustang was turning at the busy intersection and didn't see the man in the darkness and pouring rain.  The driver stayed, but the victim died at the scene. 

Officer Washington calls it an accident and says no charges are expected. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.