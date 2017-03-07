POLICE: Shively man charged with rape and assault - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Shively man charged with rape and assault

Posted: Updated:
Elijah Curtley (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Elijah Curtley (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have arrested a man charged with rape and assault.

Elijah Curtley, 23, was arrested Monday morning in the 1700 block of Gagel Avenue, near Dixie Highway.

According to the police report, Curtley became involved in an altercation with a female victim inside a vehicle while coming home from a nightclub. Police say the victim stated that Curtley began choking her.

Authorities say the victim also stated he would, "push her out of the car while it was moving" and kill her with a gun that was inside the car. Police say the weapon belonged to a second victim.

According to police, the second victim stated that Curtley "got out of the car with the gun in his hand."

Police say the first victim stated that she and Curtley went back to her apartment to sleep, but had never been involved romantically.

Officials say both victims stated that Curtley went to an apartment belonging to one of the victims and banged on the door with the gun in his hand.

Authorities say the first victim claimed that Curtley forcibly removed her clothes and raped her. Police say the victim stated she yelled for Curtley to stop.

According to police, the victim had "visible injuries on both wrists" and "many red marks on her neck indicative of strangulation."

In addition to the rape and assault charges, Curtley is also charged with menacing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

