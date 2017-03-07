Bill affirming students' rights to express religious viewpoints - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bill affirming students' rights to express religious viewpoints headed to desk of Kentucky governor

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill dubbed by supporters as the "Freedom of Religious Expression" bill is headed to the Kentucky Governor's desk.

The House overwhelmingly passed the bill Monday. Senate Bill 17 allows students to voluntarily express religious or political viewpoints in school assignments or activities.

But the Human Rights Campaign wants Governor Matt Bevin to veto the bill, saying it would allow student groups to discriminate against LGBTQ students.

The bill has been signed by the Senate President and the Speaker of the House. The last step is for the Governor to sign or veto it.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.