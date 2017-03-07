21c Louisville's iconic 'David' statue to get major restoration - WDRB 41 Louisville News

21c Louisville's iconic 'David' statue to get major restoration

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville icon is getting a major restoration.

Louisville's iconic "David" statue will be restored and repainted by Milwaukee-based art conservators, according to a news release from 21c Louisville, the hotel that owns the statue.

The restoration will take place from March 7-10 and March 20-24.

The statue, which is a double-sized, golden replica of Michelangelo's famous "David" statue, was created by conceptual artist Serkan Ozkaya for 21c Museum Hotels in 2011. The statue traveled from Istanbul to Louisville, stopping in the port of New York City.

The restoration is expected to be completed before the Kentucky Derby.

