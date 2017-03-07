Louisville judge tosses conviction of man given beer by arson investigators

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.More >>
The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.More >>
The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.More >>
The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.More >>
The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.More >>
Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.More >>
Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.More >>
A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.More >>
A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.More >>
A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.More >>
A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.More >>
This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.More >>
This is the second homicide in the same area in less than two weeks.More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
The manslaughter case will be in Fayette Circuit Court Thursday when an attorney for Whitlow will ask a judge to throw out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital.More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Maj. Curtis Flaherty was already considering retiring and is leaving now because of fears of possible changes to the state's pension system, according to his attorney.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
Powell has claimed she hosted 22 stripping and sex parties from 2010 to 2014 inside Billy Minardi Hall, the on-campus dorm for athletes.More >>
The main suspect had for five years made monthly payments to a detective “for the right to conduct criminal activity without fear of prosecution,” according to the suit.More >>
The main suspect had for five years made monthly payments to a detective “for the right to conduct criminal activity without fear of prosecution,” according to the suit.More >>
Former Officer David Temple was also accused of sexually harassing 11 of his co-workers, but was allowed to keep his job.More >>
Former Officer David Temple was also accused of sexually harassing 11 of his co-workers, but was allowed to keep his job.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
Deserea Fuget, a food service contractor at the jail, was caught with drugs including heroin, marijuana, spice and pills,all packaged for sale, according to a police report.More >>
A day after the lawsuit was filed on March 9, Yates proposed a “confidential settlement demand” with the city for $6 million, according to the motion.More >>
A day after the lawsuit was filed on March 9, Yates proposed a “confidential settlement demand” with the city for $6 million, according to the motion.More >>