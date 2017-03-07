U.S. House Republicans release plan to dismantle Affordable Care - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U.S. House Republicans release plan to dismantle Affordable Care Act

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. House Republicans have release a plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as "Obamacare."

"Americans need relief," said U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. "They deserve a new direction. That's why we're taking action to repeal and replace Obamacare with healthcare solutions that can actually work for the American people." 

The bill would roll back the government's role in health care and eliminate the individual mandate. Instead of income-based premium subsidies, people would get tax credits based on age.

The subsidies would phase out for higher-earning people.

House committees plan to vote on the changes Wednesday.

