RiverLink toll relief bills die in Indiana legislature

Police say he was the only adult in the building -- and the youths admitted to drinking alcohol...More >>
A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Louisville credit union alleging it fired a female employee because she is gay.More >>
Shepherdsville Police say they've arrested two people after a man abused a 2-month-old boy so brutally, the child nearly died.More >>
The two 92-year-old women had to be taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital.More >>
The crash involved a semi and a passenger vehicle.More >>
Police say a fight took place when the victim tried to take his son's car keys away from him because he didn't want him driving drunk.More >>
A 10-year-old girl describes how she was almost kidnapped outside her Mt. Washington home.More >>
A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.More >>
Even before tolling began, schedule changes and other unplanned work forced the two state governments to increase other contractors’ workload – at an estimated cost of at least $350,000, a letter shows.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
Traffic has increased on the RiverLink toll bridges after an initial drop in traffic, according to figures released Monday.More >>
But the number of vehicles using the toll bridges that opened in late December will need to increase -- and, in some cases, climb sharply – to meet earlier projections.More >>
PFM Financial Advisors of Florida will charge the state $310 per hour for the work. Road fund or toll revenues would cover the company’s costs.More >>
The inspections will help determine if any maintenance work is needed before the bridge is painted.More >>
While small in number, the complaints shed additional light on the toll network’s early months, which have been marked by long wait times and examples of vehicles charged incorrectly.More >>
With less than a month left to prepare, police in Jeffersonville are finalizing its plans for Thunder over Louisville.More >>
