WDRB ANSWERS | What should they name the baby giraffe?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As April, the expectant giraffe, prepares to give birth, WDRB-TV employees are sounding off on the important question that is keeping everyone up at night. 

What should the baby giraffe be named?

In recent days, a live stream of April has captured the hearts -- and eyeballs -- of millions of people across the world as she waits to give birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York. WDRB News viewers have been quick to weigh in on the pregnancy and post messages of support for April and her handlers.

So what do WDRB employees think the new giraffe should be named? Click on the video player to find out!

