UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian hit and killed along Buechel Bypass

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian who was hit and killed along Buechel Bypass.

The victim was 37-year-old Jorge Diaz Morales, according to Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor. The cause of death was a closed head injury.

Authorities say it happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when Morales was trying to cross at Hikes Lane.

Police say rain blinded the driver who hit and killed Morales.

According to police, the driver of a black Mustang had the right-of-way when he hit Morales in the crosswalk. The driver stopped and immediately called for help. 

"It's a tragic accident," said Lamont Washington, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police. "There will be no criminal charges. The person driving the Mustang had no way of seeing the person who was running across the road. It's just a horrible thing." 

No one else was hurt.

