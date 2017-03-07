Large mall fight caught on camera in Elizabethtown - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Large mall fight caught on camera in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large fight broke out inside the Towne Mall in Elizabethtown on Saturday night, and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the people involved. 

A now-viral video posted to Facebook shows a chaotic scene at the mall around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Several people got in a violent fight, and security guards struggled to break it up. Police believe it all started with a comment from one group to another, then things got physical. 

"What starts off really as a little bit of a verbal argument, well it can escalate, and that's what has happened here,” said Officer Virgil Willoughby, Public Information Officer for the Elizabeth Town Police Department.

The video shows several people of various ages involved in the fight. 

"This is a little problematic … When you've got a group of people and they're really going at it,” Willoughby said.  

Despite claims on social media, police don't know if the fight was racially motivated. The comment that sparked the altercation wasn’t captured on camera, so police don’t who said what or who hit who first. 

"We don't see what happened up to the point we're on the ground, so what happened before that?" Willoughby said. 

By the time Elizabethtown police officers got to the mall, many people seen in the video were already gone. 

"As far as saying who the perpetrators and victims are in this particular crime, we haven't identified a lot of the people at this point," Willoughby said. "So we are asking our community if you know the people involved in this to please step forward."

Willoughby says the police want to speak with everyone involved to figure out exactly what happened.

"There's always two sides to every story, and in years gone by, one thing I've figured out is that sometimes, or most times, the truth lies in between.”

Despite several attempts, WDRB couldn't reach mall management for comment Tuesday.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you're asked to call the Elizabethtown Police Department at (270) 765-4125.

