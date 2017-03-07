Authorities release identity of teen who died after LMPD vehicle pursuit Monday

A day of fun at Waterfront Park could soon cost you.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of a teenager who died in a car crash following an alleged carjacking and police pursuit.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 15-year-old Demarcus D. Everett II died just before 4 a.m. Monday of multiple blunt force injuries. Jefferson County Public Schools confirms that he was a student at Minor Daniels Academy.

Police pursued three carjacking suspects early Monday morning.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says the carjacking was reported at Second and Oak Streets early Monday. Two officers spotted the stolen white car on Broadway and began a pursuit.

"Instead of stopping, the driver of that vehicle took off," Conrad said. "The officers pursued, which is allowed under our pursuit policy for a dangerous felony."

The chase ended about 3:30 a.m., when the driver of the car lost control and hit a utility pole at South Third Street and Southern Parkway near Churchill Downs. All three male suspects in the car were ejected. Everett died at the scene, and the other two were taken by ambulance to University Hospital.

James Haynes saw the tragic end of the chase.

"I heard some sirens and a big boom," he said. "We come out here ... There's a guy laying at three different places, and you just heard sirens coming and coming and coming.

"It is always bad when somebody loses their life ... especially these young people."

Conrad describes the suspects as teens. He says one of the suspects has very serious injuries. He did not know the condition of the third suspect.

Initially, Conrad said both officers would be placed on administrative leave, which is standard during an investigation. But the officers will return to their normal patrol duties upon their return to work.

Conrad said the officers' actions were within the policy of LMPD’s Standard Operating Procedures.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.