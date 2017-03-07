Steel bridge between Sellersburg and Charlestown to be replaced - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Steel bridge between Sellersburg and Charlestown to be replaced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The old steel bridge between Sellersburg and Charlestown will soon be replaced.

The bridge at Silver Creek on State Road 403 will have to close for 14 days to install a new 275-foot t-beam bridge, but the Indiana Department of Transportation hasn't set a date for when it will happen.

The state's contract calls for the road to reopen to traffic by the end of October.

Replacing the bridge will cost around $2 million.

