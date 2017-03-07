Ky. Senate approves bill making it a hate crime to target police - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Senate approves bill making it a hate crime to target police officers and emergency responders

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill that would expand the state's hate crimes law to include targeting police officers and other emergency responders

The measure cleared the Senate on Tuesday and now goes to Gov. Matt Bevin.

The bill applies to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical crews.

It would make them a protected class under a law that currently applies to crimes motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation or national origin.

Under state law, an offender's hate crime status can be cited by judges in denying probation at sentencing or by a parole board in denying parole.

Last year, Louisiana became the first state to expand its hate crime laws to protect police, firefighters and emergency medical crews.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.